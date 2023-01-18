Rathbones Group Plc Has $42.74 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rathbones Group Plc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 544,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,928,000 after acquiring an additional 90,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.74. The stock had a trading volume of 88,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

