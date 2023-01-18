Rathbones Group Plc Has $38.61 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rathbones Group Plc grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after buying an additional 2,419,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

C traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 431,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,895,555. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.