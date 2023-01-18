Rathbones Group Plc Has $21.09 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rathbones Group Plc trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,122 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.91. 41,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,248. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.50.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

