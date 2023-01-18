Rathbones Group Plc Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 408.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,794 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $109.85. 186,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,178. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.