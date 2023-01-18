Rathbones Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rathbones Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. 518,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,327,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $112.25.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

