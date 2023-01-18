Rakon (RKN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,735.12

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $63.80 million and $14,735.12 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rakon has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

