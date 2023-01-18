Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.76. Radian Group shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 17,930 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after acquiring an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,318,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

