QUINT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.60 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00007093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $2.60 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

