QUASA (QUA) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $108.81 million and $124,305.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00141929 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,474.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

