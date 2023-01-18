Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 17.4 %

Shares of Quantum-Si stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 32,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Quantum-Si has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.