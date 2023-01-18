Quantum (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $181,164.67

Quantum (QUA) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $39,211.42 and approximately $181,164.67 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038932 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00232022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010002 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,064.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

