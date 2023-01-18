Quaero Capital S.A. Has $2.77 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises 2.2% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 14.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 152,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the sale, the executive now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

