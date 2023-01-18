Quaero Capital S.A. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

