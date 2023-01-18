Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
Shares of Qantas Airways stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 3,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $23.09.
About Qantas Airways
