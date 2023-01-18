Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised by Analyst

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.88 on Monday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mattel by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after buying an additional 2,170,439 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,094,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2,303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mattel by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,556,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,428,000 after purchasing an additional 913,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

