Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 104,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 23.9% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

