Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$924.47 million.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

TSE:LUN opened at C$8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.59. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

