Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $12.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.32. The stock has a market cap of $413.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 106,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,234,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 125,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,156. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

