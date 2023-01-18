Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, an increase of 160.6% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Park LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 109,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,937. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

