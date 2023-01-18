Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Short Interest Down 38.0% in December

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 880,500 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $113,867.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,784.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,034 shares of company stock worth $176,343 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 304,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 4.3 %

Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 374,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 84.14%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.