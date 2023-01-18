Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BGAOY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.59) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of BGAOY remained flat at $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

