Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0019

Proton (XPR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Proton has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $25.99 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00433540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,465.12 or 0.30431335 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00753545 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,045,567,976 coins and its circulating supply is 13,982,004,180 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

