Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCB remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,318,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,394,137. Propanc Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $355,898.40, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

