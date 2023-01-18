Prometeus Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00021241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $86.87 million and $230,396.08 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

