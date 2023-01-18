Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $83.25 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $83.25 million and $4.20 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00021511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00041827 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00233483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.78293565 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,766,625.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

