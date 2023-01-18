Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,344. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,522.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Earnings History for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

