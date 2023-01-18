Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,344. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,522.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

