Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PSET stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000.

