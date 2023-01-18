Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PSET stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.
