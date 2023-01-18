Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading Up 5.1%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 2,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 188,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prime Medicine

About Prime Medicine

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216.

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

