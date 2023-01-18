Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading Up 5.1%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 2,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 188,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Prime Medicine Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prime Medicine
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.