Presearch (PRE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53,209.63

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $16.12 million and $53,209.63 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

