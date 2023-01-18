PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $191.95

PotCoin (POT) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $563,695.65 and approximately $191.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00404117 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00029618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018129 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

