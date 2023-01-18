Populous (PPT) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Populous (PPT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $190,727.10 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

