Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Short Interest Update

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 1,251.1% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Pono Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PONO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Pono Capital has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pono Capital by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

