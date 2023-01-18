Polygon (MATIC) Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Polygon has a market cap of $8.50 billion and approximately $529.75 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00004640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polygon has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003017 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00432318 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.14 or 0.30345523 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00768790 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.