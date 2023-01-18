Pocket Network (POKT) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $56.68 million and $883,040.38 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00435812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,536.58 or 0.30590810 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00746217 BTC.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

