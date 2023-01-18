PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 126,266 shares.The stock last traded at $26.36 and had previously closed at $25.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $912.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PLDT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.