PLC Ultima 24 Hour Volume Reaches $748,710.13 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 89.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $323.65 million and approximately $748,710.13 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $534.37 or 0.02482138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00436481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,562.00 or 0.30637740 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.52 or 0.00754131 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

