PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $142.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.64. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 110.70%. The business had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $495,787.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lance Barton sold 31,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $119,683.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,633.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $495,787.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,196 shares of company stock worth $1,481,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.