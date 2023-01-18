PlayDapp Trading 21.8% Higher This Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $105.99 million and $26.40 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

