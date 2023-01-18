PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $0.22

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $117.53 million and $20.82 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars.

