PlatinX (PTX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $223,797.84

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, PlatinX has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $223,797.84 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

