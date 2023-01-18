Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of Piraeus Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Piraeus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

