Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Gap Down to $75.71

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.71, but opened at $71.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares last traded at $73.20, with a volume of 2,376 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

