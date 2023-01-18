PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Up 158.8% in December

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

