Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. 10,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,904. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

