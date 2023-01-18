Philcoin (PHL) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $130,027.32 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00436481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,562.00 or 0.30637740 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.52 or 0.00754131 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.