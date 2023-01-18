Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.31. Pharming Group shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 57 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.
Pharming Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $932.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
