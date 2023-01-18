Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PPIH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 73,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. Perma-Pipe International has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

