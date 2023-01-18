PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $190.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

