Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $245.17

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $245.17 and last traded at $240.51, with a volume of 4640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.55.

Penumbra Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.30 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,862.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,124 shares of company stock worth $634,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 68,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

See Also

