Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $189.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

